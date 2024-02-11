SC directs registry to cease labeling trial courts as ‘lower courts’

The Supreme Court has instructed its registry to discontinue the practice of labeling trial courts as ‘lower courts’. In addition, the apex court emphasized that records from trial courts should not be referred to as ‘lower court records’ but rather as ‘trial court records’. The directive was issued by a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan while hearing a petition filed by two individuals contesting a 1981 murder case conviction upheld by the Allahabad High Court.

During the proceedings on February 8, the bench ordered the registry to adjust its terminology accordingly, substituting ‘lower court’ with ‘trial court’ in all references. Additionally, the court requested the registry to obtain the digital copy of the trial court record pertaining to the case in question. The next hearing for the matter has been scheduled for August 6. The petitioners had approached the high court challenging their life imprisonment sentences handed down by the trial court, but their appeals were dismissed in October 2018, prompting them to approach the Supreme Court.