Simple American Chop Suey recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 pound ground beef

– 1 onion, chopped

– 1 green bell pepper, chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

– 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

– 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 8 ounces elbow macaroni

– Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

– Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a large skillet, brown the ground beef over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain excess fat.

2. Add chopped onion, green bell pepper, and minced garlic to the skillet. Cook until vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes.

3. Stir in the tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Bring to a simmer and let it cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Meanwhile, cook the elbow macaroni according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain well.

5. Add the cooked macaroni to the skillet with the meat and sauce mixture. Stir well to combine and let it simmer for an additional 5 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

6. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve hot, garnished with grated Parmesan cheese and chopped fresh parsley if desired.

Enjoy your American Chop Suey!