Simple recipe for delicious Blueberry-Banana Smoothie:

Ingredients:

– 1 ripe banana

– 1/2 cup of fresh or frozen blueberries

– 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt (or any yogurt of your choice)

– 1/2 cup of milk (dairy or plant-based)

– 1 tablespoon of honey or maple syrup (optional, for sweetness)

– Ice cubes (optional, for a colder smoothie)

Instructions:

1. Peel the banana and break it into chunks.

2. Rinse the blueberries thoroughly if using fresh ones.

3. In a blender, combine the banana chunks, blueberries, Greek yogurt, milk, and honey or maple syrup.

4. Blend until smooth and creamy. If the smoothie is too thick, you can add a little more milk to reach your desired consistency.

5. Taste the smoothie and adjust the sweetness if necessary by adding more honey or maple syrup.

6. If you prefer a colder smoothie, you can add a few ice cubes to the blender and blend until they are crushed and incorporated into the mixture.

7. Once smooth and creamy, pour the smoothie into glasses and serve immediately.

Enjoy your refreshing and nutritious Blueberry-Banana Smoothie!