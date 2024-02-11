Speeding milk tanker kills 3, injures 16

A tragic incident unfolded in Ranipool, Gangtok district, where three individuals lost their lives and 16 others sustained injuries after a speeding milk tanker crashed into a crowd. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the mela ground in Ranipool, where people had gathered to participate in a tombola game.

The driver of the milk tanker, responsible for the accident, has been apprehended by the authorities. Following the collision, the injured were promptly transported to the Central Referral Hospital. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, two individuals were pronounced dead upon arrival, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment. The condition of five other injured individuals is reported to be serious, as stated by hospital sources.

Expressing deep sadness over the tragic event, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Sing Tamang announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased. He assured that the government would extend all possible support to the affected families during this challenging period. Additionally, the Chief Minister offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, expressing hopes for their souls to find eternal peace.