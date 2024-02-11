Strandja Memorial Boxing: 6 Indian boxers enter finals

Sofia: In boxing, six Indian boxers entered the finals of 75th Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament held in Sofia, Bulgaria. Nikhat Zareen, Arundhati Choudhary, Amit Panghal, Barun Singh Shagolshem, Rajat and Sachin entered finals in their respective categories.

Two time world champion Nikhat Zareen defeated Zlatislava Chukanova of Bulgaria in the women’s 50kg category. She will face Uzbekistan’s Sabina Bobokulova in the gold medal match.

Arundhati Choudhary outperformed Jessica Triebelova of Slovakia in the 66kg category with a score of 5-0. She will next face reigning world and Asian champion Yang Liu of China.

Also Read: First-time Conduct of CAPF Constable Exam in 13 Regional Languages

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal defeated Turkey’s Gumus Samet by ‘5-0’ in men’s 51kg category. He will take on the reigning world champion, Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbay in final.

Sachin won against Abduraimov Aider of Ukraine in men’s 57 kg category. Sachin will take on Uzbekistan’s Shakhzod Muzafarov in the finals.

Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg) beat Khenoussi Kamel of Algeria. He will take on Khodzhiev Anvarzhan of Kyrgyzstan in the finals. Rajat (67kg) also entered the finals after his opponent Guruli Lasha of Georgia gave him a walkover in the semis.

The Strandja Memorial is one of Europe’s oldest international sports competitions and is witnessing the participation of over 300 pugilists from 30 countries.