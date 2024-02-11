UAE authority instructs private sector firms adopt work from home: Details

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE urged all private sector companies to allow employees to ‘work from home’ on Monday, February 12. This was done as the weather department issued alerts about unstable weather conditions.

‘Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements. Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,’ , the Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier the KHDA instructed all private schools, nurseries, and universities to offer distance learning options to students on Monday, February 12.Government schools have been ordered to conduct mandatory distance learning for students on Monday.