UAE Police issues list of rain-related penalties and safety tips

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has warned of heavy rain in the country. The authority urged all residents to adhere to safety protocol, especially in areas prone to heavy rainfall. It also asked motorists to exercise extreme caution, avoid water channels, flood-prone paths and water terrains.
Here are some important safety tips motorists should adhere to:
Check the tyres of your vehicle and ensure that they are in good condition before embarking on your journey
Ensure that the vehicle’s windshield wipers are working and in good condition
Reduce speed while crossing puddles
Use headlights even during the day to see vehicles clearly
Do not to drive with the hazard lights on
Keep a safe distance between vehicles
Adhere to the speed limit signs on the road and keep a watch on the information display boards
Avoid any kind of distraction on the road
Avoid driving in valleys
List of 10 weather-related traffic violations and fines:
Taking photos or videos of rain or fog while driving: Dh800 fine, four black points
Driving dangerously: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day confiscation
Driving with hazard lights on: Dh500 fine, four black points
Driving in the fog without lights: Dh500 fine, 4 black points
Driving in the fog despite official instructions not to: Dh500 fine, 4 black points
Failure to follow instructions issued by a policeman: Dh400 fine, four black points
Fleeing when a policeman asks a motorist to stop: Dh800 fine, 12 black points
Gathering near valleys, flooded areas and dams during rainy weather: Dh1,000 fine, six black points
Entering flooded valleys, regardless of their level of danger: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, 60-day confiscation of vehicles
Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys: Dh1,000 fine, four black points, 60-day confiscation of vehicles.
