Uttarakhand Govt Requests More Central Paramilitary Forces for Haldwani Unrest

Officials have reported that the Uttarakhand government has requested additional central forces to be deployed in Haldwani following the outbreak of violence on February 8, triggered by the demolition of an alleged “illegal” madrasa. The request, sent by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to the Home Ministry, seeks four companies of the Central Paramilitary Forces, each comprising approximately 100 personnel, to ensure law and order in the Banbhoolpura area, where the mob violence originated.

Although curfew remains in effect in the Banbhoolpura area, it has been lifted from the surrounding regions of the town. Currently, approximately 1,100 security personnel are stationed in the town, with shops still closed in Banbhoolpura and the streets deserted. Additionally, internet services continue to be suspended in the area to prevent the spread of rumors through social media platforms. Officials have reported that six rioters were killed and 60 people were injured during the violence that occurred on Thursday.