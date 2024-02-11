Veteran BJD leader V Sugnana Kumari Deo passes away at 87

Veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader V Sugnana Kumari Deo passed away at the age of 87 while receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Her demise occurred at approximately 1 am on Saturday. She was a prominent figure in Odisha politics, having served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for ten consecutive terms. Hailing from the royal family of Khallikote, Deo made significant contributions to public service, representing both Khalikote and Kabisuryanagar constituencies. Her passing was mourned by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who praised her extensive service to the BJD and the people of Odisha.

The mortal remains of V Sugnana Kumari Deo were transported from Chennai to Bhubaneswar via a special flight, where she was accorded tributes by various individuals and dignitaries. Her funeral arrangements will adhere to royal traditions at the family crematorium in Khalikote, Ganjam district. Throughout her political career, spanning several decades since her initial election to the Odisha Assembly in 1963, Deo remained a dedicated representative of the people, securing victories in numerous elections. Additionally, her familial ties to the historical lineage of the Khallikote royal family added a distinctive aspect to her legacy in Odisha politics.