5 charred to death in bus-car collision

New Delhi: At least five people were killed in a car-bus collision. The accident took place on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

As per police, the bus hit a divider first on the Expressway after one of its tyres burst. Then, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car crashed into the bus. Both vehicles caught fire after the collision. The passengers on the bus managed to escape, while the five car occupants were charred to death.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar in early trade

‘All five passengers in the car were charred to death. One of the victims is identified and their family has been notified. The rest of the investigation to determine the identity of the victims is underway,’ said SSP Mathura.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths in the incident and directed officials in Mathura to make suitable arrangements for the kin of the victims.

Further details are awaited.