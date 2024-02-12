A self-driving taxi in San Francisco vandalised and set on fire over the weekend

Over the weekend, a self-driving taxi operating in San Francisco fell victim to vandalism and arson. As reported by the news agency AFP, the vehicle belonged to Waymo, a tech company under Google’s parent entity Alphabet. The incident occurred on Saturday when a group of individuals, apparently carrying fireworks from the ongoing Lunar New Year festivities, targeted the vehicle. According to the report, the taxi was unoccupied at the time, and there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

“A crowd surrounded and vandalized the vehicle, breaking the window and throwing a firework inside, which ignited the vehicle,” a spokesperson from Waymo informed AFP.

“The vehicle was not carrying any passengers. We are collaborating closely with local authorities to address the situation,” the spokesperson further elaborated.