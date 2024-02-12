AAP calls on Centre for dialogue with protesting farmers

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai has called on the central government to engage in dialogue with protesting farmers and address their demands. Rai criticized the security measures implemented by the Centre, likening them to those of the colonial era, particularly in anticipation of the farmers’ march scheduled for February 13. He emphasized the importance of resolving the issues raised by the protesting farmers through dialogue.

Rai highlighted the intensified security arrangements at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders ahead of the ‘Delhi Chalo March’ organized by numerous farmers’ unions. He urged the Centre to engage in talks with the agitating farmers and find solutions to their grievances. The march, expected to arrive in the national capital from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, has prompted increased security measures by the Delhi Police to control the situation.