Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty gets better after being hospitalized for chest pain

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty’s health condition is improving. He was hospitalized over the weekend due to chest pain concerns.

He received treatment at the Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata, where he was admitted on Saturday. As of February 12, doctors recommended his discharge as he is currently on a soft diet.

According to the hospital statement, “He is showing signs of improvement, being fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has been consuming a soft diet. He will undergo further medical investigations before his discharge.”

Initially admitted due to chest pain complaints, Mithun experienced a brain stroke while hospitalized.

Mithun Chakraborty has undergone various medical tests, including an MRI scan. The results showed that Mithun had suffered from an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) affecting his brain.