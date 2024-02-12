Amit Shah forecasts BJP to secure 370 seats, NDA over 400 in Lok Sabha polls

Union Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the BJP would secure 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the NDA expected to win over 400 seats. Shah highlighted the progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that the first five years of Modi’s tenure focused on addressing challenges left by the previous government, while the subsequent five years laid the foundation for development.

Shah emphasized Modi’s track record of implementing transformative policies, citing the growth of the Indian economy from the 11th to the 5th largest globally during Modi’s tenure. He also highlighted achievements such as the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, stating that after centuries of anticipation, India now boasts a magnificent temple that astounds the world.