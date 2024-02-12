Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bring us the enchanting world of witches in Wicked Trailer

Following the tradition of previous years, the Super Bowl once again served as a platform for exciting new releases and major announcements. On Monday (February 12), fans were treated to the debut trailer of “Wicked,” starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the teaser transports viewers into the captivating world of Glinda and Elphaba. The highly anticipated trailer offers a glimpse into the magical realm inhabited by the beautiful and beloved witch Glinda, alongside the enigmatic green-skinned witch Elphaba.

As the trailer unfolds, audiences witness the blossoming friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, as they unite to confront the darker aspects of Elphaba’s nature. “Something just takes over me and when it does, bad things happen,” Elphaba confesses.

“Wicked” is an adaptation of Stephan Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s renowned Broadway production of the same name, itself based on Gregory Maguire’s novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.” The film promises to bring the beloved story to life on the silver screen in a spectacular two-part cinematic experience.

In addition to Grande and Erivo, the trailer offers glimpses of the star-studded cast. Jonathan Bailey of “Bridgerton” fame portrays Fiyero Tigelaar, while Michelle Yeoh takes on the role of Madame Morrible. Other notable cast members include Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

With its enchanting visuals and captivating storyline, the “Wicked” trailer has left audiences eagerly anticipating the film’s release, promising a magical cinematic experience unlike any other.