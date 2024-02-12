Ban on liquor and drugs

In recent times, tribal regions in Uttarakhand have become increasingly vocal about the issue of prohibition. A public gathering held late on Friday night in the Buraswa village panchayat, attended by residents from Bangoti, Bandarah, and Timra villages, resulted in a unanimous decision to enforce a complete ban on the consumption of alcohol, cannabis, opium, and other drugs within their community.

Under the leadership of village head Sushila Rawat, the meeting deliberated various strategies against addiction and formulated stringent regulations targeting both sellers and consumers of intoxicants. Violators of these regulations will face social penalties, with sellers subjected to a fine of 51,000 rupees and consumers fined 21,000 rupees. Additionally, informants reporting violations will receive a reward of Rs 1,100, while individuals displaying indecent behavior under the influence will be fined Rs 11,000.

Furthermore, the village panchayat resolved to prohibit the sale and purchase of alcohol entirely, prohibiting vendors from entering the village and banning external traders from engaging in commercial activities within the community. These measures reflect a broader trend in the region, as other villages in the Pachwadun area have also implemented similar restrictions on alcohol consumption. Former Kalsi Tehsil head Shamsher Singh Tomar highlighted the commitment of villages like Kota Dimau, Gadol, and Bohri to abstain from alcohol and drug use, underscoring a collective effort towards promoting a substance-free environment.