Beyoncé drops new songs during a Verizon commercial at Super Bowl

This year’s Super Bowl offered music enthusiasts plenty of excitement, from Usher delivering an electrifying halftime performance to Taylor Swift stirring up buzz with her rumored romance with Travis Kelce. Adding to the excitement, Beyoncé surprised fans by unveiling not just one, but two new songs: “Texas Hold Em” and “16 Carriages.” Furthermore, she teased the release of a new album, slated for March 29th.

Beyoncé’s announcement came during a Verizon commercial, where she exclaimed, “They ready, drop the new music.” Following the commercial, a mysterious Instagram video featuring country iconography appeared on her page, hinting at “act ii” set to debut on March 29th. It’s worth noting that Beyoncé’s 2022 album, Renaissance, is referred to as Act I: Renaissance.

In summary, amidst the excitement of Super Bowl festivities, Beyoncé delighted fans with the unexpected release of two new songs and tantalized them with the promise of a forthcoming album.