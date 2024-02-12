BJP MLAs Suspended for Protesting Sandeshkhali Unrest

Six BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, faced suspension from the West Bengal assembly amid protests regarding the unrest in Sandeshkhali. The suspension, applied to Adhikari along with Agnimitra Pal, Mihir Goswami, Bankim Ghosh, Tapasi Mondal, and Shankar Ghosh, will last for either the remainder of the current session or 30 days, depending on which comes first. The disruption began during the question hour, as BJP legislators vocally criticized the TMC government’s handling of the situation in Sandeshkhali, resulting in a chaotic scene within the assembly.

The BJP MLAs, expressing solidarity with Sandeshkhali, donned white shirts bearing the message “We are with Sandeshkhali” in red. Speaker Biman Banerjee allowed Trinamool Congress MLA Sobhandeb Chatterjee to move a motion for the suspension of the protesting BJP legislators. Chatterjee defended the decision, stating that the BJP members consistently disrupted proceedings and failed to adhere to the decorum and discipline expected in the House. The unrest in Sandeshkhali stemmed from allegations against local TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his group, accused of land grabbing and sexual harassment. The situation escalated further after Shajahan, evading arrest following an ED raid on his residence, incited a mob to attack the investigating team.