Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. This is for second day in a row that gold price is remaining firm. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,160 per 8 gram and Rs 5770 per 1 gram. On Saturday, yellow metal price declined by Rs 160 per 8 gram and Rs 20 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at 62,214 per 10 gram, down by Rs 80 or 0.13%. Silver futures were up by Rs 259 or 0.37% at Rs 71,033 per kg.

Also Read: UAE exchange houses hikes fees for remittances

In global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $2,022.17 per ounce. Price of spot gold fell 0.7% last week ended Friday, pressured by elevated U.S. Treasury yields. U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,036.20 per ounce.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 0.2% to 841.92 tonnes. On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $2,036.20 per troy ounce.