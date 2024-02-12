Equity mutual fund investment in India touch 22-month high in January

Mumbai: Equity mutual fund investments in India touch 22-month high in January. Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) revealed this.

As per data, net equity mutual fund inflows recorded a substantial 28% sequential increase, reaching Rs 21,780.56 crore in January. This figure represents the highest inflow since March 2022.

Investment in large-cap funds reached an 18-month high. Large-cap funds in 19 months stood at Rs 1,287 crore, following a Rs 281 crore outflow in December. Debt funds gained Rs 76,469 crore in January after two consecutive months of outflows.

Also Read: Honda opens bookings for NX500 in India: Details

‘Equity schemes experienced a surge in inflows, reaching approximately Rs 21,780 crores in Jan’24, compared to Rs 16,997 crores in Dec’23. Sectoral/thematic and small-cap oriented funds were the primary contributors, with contributions of Rs 4,804 crores and Rs 3,256 crores, respectively. However, this was lower than the previous month’s flows. Multi-cap category funds also witnessed a significant increase, reaching Rs 3,038 crores in Jan’24 from approximately Rs 1,852 crores in Dec’23,’ said Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

The mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUM) rose to Rs 52.74 trillion, up from Rs 50.77 trillion in December. January also marked the 35th consecutive month of inflows.

In the Hybrid category, MAF observed notable inflows of Rs 7,079 crores, a significant increase from Rs 2,420 crores in the previous month. Mid-cap funds witnessed a 48% month-on-month increase in January to Rs 2,061.18 crore, while small-cap funds saw Rs 3,256.9 crore of net flows for the fourth consecutive month, albeit with a sequential decrease of Rs 600 crore.