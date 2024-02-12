Explosion at Thrippunithura cracker unit: Worker dies, multiple injuries and house damage

An explosion at a cracker unit in Thrippunithura, Ernakulam district, resulted in the death of one worker, identified as Vishnu, and injured 12 others on Monday. Three of the injured individuals were in critical condition and were transferred to Kalamassery Medical College, while the rest received treatment at Thrippunithura Taluk Hospital.

The explosion also caused significant damage to approximately 25 houses in the nearby Puthiyakaavu Vadakkupuram area, with the blast’s impact felt within a two-kilometer radius. Additionally, a vehicle was destroyed due to the explosion. The exact cause of the fire at the cracker unit in Oorakkad remains unknown, although it is suspected to have occurred during the unloading of fireworks intended for the Puthiyakavu temple festival. Initial reports suggest that the explosion occurred during the unloading process from a vehicle, leading to widespread damage in the vicinity and prompting locals to join rescue efforts alongside police and fire and rescue units.