Gulf country introduces new family and tourist rules

Kuwait City: The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has launched new conditions for the issuance of family, commercial, and tourist visit visas. The new guidelines were launched as per the directives from Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior. The Residency Affairs departments across all six governorates are now processing applications under these revised guidelines.

According to the updated visa conditions,applicants must meet certain salary thresholds. A minimum of KD400 for sponsoring first-degree relatives such as parents, spouses, and children, and KD800 for other relatives. Additionally, the duration of stay for family visit visas has been set to one month, while tourist visit visas will be valid for three months.

They must also provide the following documents:Roundtrip travel tickets on airlines affiliated with the national airlines .

A written pledge not to demand that these visits be converted into residence in the country.

Pledge to adhere to the duration of the visit.

Visitor treatment will be in private hospitals and health centers, as such treatment will not be permitted in government hospitals.

If the visitor violates the specified period of stay, the Residence Affairs Investigations General Department will include both the visitor and the sponsor in the security control system, through which the violator will be followed up by the department and the legal procedures followed for violators of the Foreigners Residency Law will be applied.

Commercial visa:

This visa is issued upon a request submitted by a Kuwaiti company or institution and is granted to persons holding university or technical qualifications, in a manner commensurate with the company’s activity and the nature of its work.

Tourist visa:

For the citizens of 53 countries, the visa is granted to them either directly from the port of entry upon arrival to the country or through an electronic visa on the ministry’s website –www.moi.gov.kw.

List of 53 countries eligible for visit visa on arrival:

ANDORRA

AUSTRALIA

AUSTRIA

BELGIUM-

BHUTAN

BRUNEI

BULGARIA

CAMBODIA

CANADA

CHINA

CROATIA

CYPRUS

CZECH

DENMARK

ESTONIA

FINLAND

FRANCE

GEORGIA

GERMANY

GREECE

HUNGARY

ICELAND

IRELAND

ITALY

JAPAN

LAOS

LATVIA

LIECHTENSTEIN

LITHUANIA

LUXEMBOURG

MALAYSIA

MALTA

MONACO

NETHERLANDS

NEW ZEALAND

NORWAY

POLAND

PORTUGAL

ROMANIA

SAN MARINO

SERBIA

SINGAPORE

SLOVAKIA

SLOVENIA

SOUTH KOREA

SPAIN

SWEDEN

SWITZERLAND

HONG KONG

TURKEY

UKRAINE

UNITED KINGDOM

UNITED STATES

VATICAN