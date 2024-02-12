Gulf country issues guidelines for driving in rainy conditions

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar issued guidelines for driving in rainy conditions. The MoI also urged all motorists to exercise caution while driving in rainy conditions.

‘Safe driving during rain necessitates following essential safety guidelines. Stay safe,’ stated the Ministry on social media.

According to the Ministry, driving guidelines during rain include:

• Reducing speed as much as possible.

• Maintaining a safe distance from the car in front of you.

• Refraining from overtaking.

• Using hazard lights only when completely stopped.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms were observed in various parts of the Qatar.