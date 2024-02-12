Gulf country suspends classes in educational institutions

Muscat: Authorities in Oman has announced holidays for educational institutions including all public, private and international schools except for those located in Dhofar and Al Wusta. Classes have been also suspended at higher education institutions in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, except for Al Wusta and Dhofar, for one day on Monday, February 12, 2024. This decision was taken due to the unstable weather conditions that the country is witnessing. Studies will resume on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Earlier the government also declared a holiday across governorates, except for the Dhofar and Al Wusta Governorates.

‘In view of the climate conditions that the Sultanate of Oman is witnessing, and based on what is required by the public interest, it has been decided that tomorrow, Monday, will be an official holiday for employees in the units of the state’s administrative apparatus and other legal persons and workers in private sector establishments in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman with the exception of the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta,’ the order reads.

Weather agencies predicted rainfall in the range of 40mm to 80mm in some places with downdraft winds in the range of 15 and 35 knots.