Gulf country to impose heavy fines for using plastic shopping bags

Muscat: Authorities in Oman has announced heavy fines for using plastic shopping bags in the country. The Environment Authority (EA) informed that an administrative fine of not less than OMR 50 and not more than OMR 1,000 will be imposed on anyone who uses plastic shopping bags.

Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, issued Ministerial Resolution No. 8/2024 banning plastic shopping bags. As per the resolution, companies, institutions, and individuals are prohibited from using single-use plastic shopping bags that are less than 50 micrometres thick.

‘Without prejudice to the provisions of Article One of this decision, companies and institutions are prohibited from using plastic shopping bags of all kinds, following the time plan attached. Individuals are also prohibited from using these bags as of the latest date specified in the time plan attached to this decision,’ reads the Article 2 of the resolution.

It also warns that an administrative fine of not less than OMR 50 and not more than OMR 1,000 will be imposed on anyone who violates this. The fine will be doubled in the event of a repeat violation.

The decision to ban plastic shopping bags will be implemented in pharmacies, hospitals and clinics starting July 1, 2024. Starting January 1, 2025, the decision will be applied in fabric, textile, clothing, textile, and other stores, tailoring stores, eyeglasses stores, mobile phone sales and maintenance stores, watches selling and maintenance stores, furniture, furnishings, and household supplies stores.

Plastic shopping bags will be banned in food stores, fruit, vegetable and packaging stores, gift shops, bakeries, bread, pastry and sweets shops, candy factories and candy shops, starting July 1, 2025. From the date of January 1, 2026, the decision will begin to be implemented in building and construction materials stores, utensils stores, stores that sell fodder, grains, agricultural materials, and pesticides, stores that sell ice cream, corn, sweets, and nuts, stores that sell juices, stores that sell Mashakeek, mills, stores that sell honey, stores that sell dates, and stores that sell and repairing water filters. In addition to stores that sell and maintain water pumps, stores that sell and maintain car pumps, stores that sell modern irrigation systems, and stores that sell birds, fish, pets, related foods, sheds, and agricultural supplies.

The decision to ban plastic shopping bags will be implemented in furniture stores, blanket stores, dagger, gold and silverware stores, car care centers and car dealerships, starting from July 1, 2026. On January 1, 2027, the decision will be implemented in stores selling electronics, sanitary and electrical materials, fish supplies, vehicle repair workshops, and fishing boat repair workshops. In addition to shops selling vehicle spare parts, fishing equipment spare parts, vehicle electricians, and vehicle oil change shops. Also, vehicle brake repair shops, tyre sales and repair shops, electrical appliances and television broadcasting equipment sales and repair shops, computer equipment selling, repair and maintenance shops, stationery, office supplies and printing press shops. The decision to ban plastic shopping bags will be implemented on July 1, 2027, in all other activities that use all-plastic bags.