Hemant Soren’s plea against ED to be heard on Feb 27

The Jharkhand High Court has postponed the hearing on a petition filed by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until February 27. The court has scheduled another session for that day and has directed the federal agency to submit a consolidated affidavit. Previously, on February 5, the high court had instructed the ED to present its response to Soren’s petition.

Hemant Soren was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 concerning a money laundering case associated with an alleged land scam. Following his arrest, a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi remanded him to ED custody for five days on February 2. Subsequently, on February 7, the court extended the ED’s remand of the former chief minister by an additional five days. The legal proceedings regarding Soren’s plea against the ED are ongoing, with the next hearing slated for February 27.