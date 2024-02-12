Honda opens bookings for NX500 in India: Details

Mumbai: Honda accepting official bookings for its new bike NX500 in India. This bike will be offered in the country through the Completely Built-Up route (CBU). Interested customers can reserve or purchase the motorcycle from an authorized dealership or online via Honda’s official website.

The bike was revealed last year at EICMA 2023 and was launched last month at the starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi),

The bike comes with a 471cc parallel-twin engine. This engine generates a max power of 47 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox, featuring a slipper clutch as well.

The all-new NX500 features a new 5-inch full-color TFT screen, which allows the riders to monitor some important information related to the bike. The list includes speed, RPM, fuel capacity, mileage, gear position, and whatnot. The main screen also comes with a customizable feature, allowing the rider to change or select the style between Bar, Circle & Simple along with background colors from White, Black and Auto.

The vehicle carries a steel diamond-tube mainframe, featuring a 19-inch aluminum Y-shaped 5-spoke tyre at the front and a 17-inch one at the back. It also has showa 41mm SFF-BP upside-down (USD) front forks and a Pro-Link mono-suspension at the rear. The bike is equipped with dual 296mm front discs with two-piston calipers at the front and a 240mm disc with a 1-piston caliper at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.