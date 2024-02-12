Hug Day 2024: Different types of hugs and their meanings

Mumbai: People across the globe celebrate Valentine’s Week in February. The seven days of the Valentine’s Week include Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day. February 12 marks Hug Day where people comfort their loved ones by hugging them.

Here are six types of hugs and their meanings –

1 Side Hug — A side hug is when two people hug each other with their arms around either the other person’s waist or shoulder. Usually, they are standing side by side, one using the left arm and the other using the right.

It signifies politeness and friendliness but if a close friend or romantic partner gives you a side hug, it signifies quick affection or comfort.

2 Hugging from Behind – In this type of hug, one person usually stands behind the other, with the hugger’s front touching the other’s backside closely, and wraps their arms around the partner’s chest or torso.

This hug signifies deep feelings, fondness, support, or an intimate relationship.

3 Waist Hug – In this hug, both partners’ waists are completely aligned and their arms are wrapped around each other’s waists.

It signifies an intimate romantic relationship.

4 Tight Hug – Also known as a bear hug, it is most commonly done while standing. It is much closer, tighter, and usually more prolonged.

It means closeness and intimacy between the two persons.

5 Buddy Hug — It is a two-armed hug where both people’s chests touch.

It signifies warmth and comfort, and is strictly friendly with a few quick pats or rubs.

6 Pickpocket Hug – It is a sweet, romantic hug and a cutesy, rom-com-worthy gesture.

It signifies strong trust and affection between the two people.