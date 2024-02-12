Hyderabad tourist dies in Kullu paragliding accident, Pilot held

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday in Himachal’s Kullu district, resulting in the death of a tourist from Hyderabad during a paragliding excursion, as reported by the police. A tourism official attributed the accident to potential “human error,” suggesting that the paragliding pilot failed to secure the safety belt of the tourist adequately. Consequently, the pilot has been apprehended, and a magisterial inquiry has been initiated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tourism officer Sunaina Sharma conveyed that initial investigations indicate a lapse in safety protocols, leading to the unfortunate event. Despite the approved site and equipment, along with favorable weather conditions, the oversight by the pilot resulted in the tragedy. As a precautionary measure, paragliding activities in the area have been temporarily halted. Meanwhile, the pilot faces charges under IPC sections 336 and 334, relating to endangering personal safety and causing hurt, respectively. Additionally, a thorough magisterial inquiry has been mandated to ascertain accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.