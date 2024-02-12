India reports 74 fresh COVID-19 cases

India has reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The total number of active cases in the country is currently 871, with no new deaths recorded within the past 24 hours. India has experienced three waves of the pandemic, with the delta variant causing a peak in daily cases and fatalities between April and June 2021. During this period, the country reported a staggering 414,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths on May 7, 2021.

Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, India has seen over 4.5 crore infections and recorded more than 5.3 lakh deaths attributed to COVID-19. However, the recovery rate remains encouraging, with over 4.4 crore individuals having recuperated from the disease. Additionally, the country has made significant progress in its vaccination drive, administering a total of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines as per the ministry’s data. Despite ongoing efforts to contain the virus, vigilance and continued adherence to safety protocols remain crucial to managing the situation effectively.