Indian singer and TV host Aditya Narayan hits a person and throws their phone away from the stage mid-concert

In another surprising occurrence, Indian singer and television host Aditya Narayan was involved in an altercation where he struck an individual and forcefully discarded their phone from the stage during a concert. The video capturing this incident has since become viral, with many online users criticizing the singer for his inappropriate conduct and lack of decorum.

The incident unfolded during a concert hosted by Aditya at a college in Chattisgarh over the past weekend. While addressing the crowded venue, filled with enthusiastic music enthusiasts recording the event on their phones, Aditya’s demeanor took a drastic turn.

In a video circulating across online platforms, Aditya appeared to halt his performance abruptly, seizing a fan’s phone and hurling it forcefully away from the stage. His demeanor indicated visible agitation and displeasure towards the fan for recording the proceedings. At the time of the incident, Aditya was reportedly singing the song “Aaj Ki Raat” from the Bollywood film “Don,” originally performed by Shah Rukh Khan. However, amidst his performance, he became visibly agitated and took action against the individual recording.