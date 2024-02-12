J&K offers cash incentives for providing info on militants

In a historic move, the police have introduced a system of cash rewards for individuals providing information about anti-national elements and their activities. The rewards, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, are categorized into four distinct categories. Cash incentives will be offered to those assisting security forces in various scenarios, such as identifying cross-border tunnels, detecting drones, uncovering inter-state narcotics networks, and providing intelligence on militant activities. Additionally, rewards will be given for reporting individuals engaging with militant handlers in Pakistan and for disclosing instances of encouragement or incitement to join militancy in religious or educational institutions.

This initiative marks the first time since the onset of militancy in 1989 that the police in Jammu and Kashmir have instituted cash rewards for sharing information on anti-national elements. According to officials, the highest reward of Rs 5 lakh will be granted for information leading to the discovery of cross-border tunnels utilized by anti-national elements for smuggling militants, explosives, and illicit goods. Furthermore, individuals who report sightings of drones originating from across the border will be eligible for a reward of Rs 3 lakh.