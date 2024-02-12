Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann to Visit Ayodhya Ram Temple Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to visit the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday. According to a source from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), both Kejriwal and Mann will be accompanied by their families during the visit.

Although Kejriwal was invited to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, he opted to visit the temple later with his wife and parents. Since the temple opened its doors to the public on January 23, it has attracted millions of devotees from all over the country. Notably, on Sunday, more than 325 legislators from Uttar Pradesh, excluding those from the main opposition Samajwadi Party, visited the temple to pay their respects. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his cabinet ministers, also visited the temple and offered prayers after arriving from Pune.