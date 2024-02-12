Male Menopause: Things to keep in mind

Andropause or male menopause is the term used to describe decreasing testosterone levels related to aging. In women, ovulation ends and hormone production plummets during a relatively short period of time. This is known as menopause. In men, production of testosterone and other hormones declines over a period of many years. This gradual decline of testosterone levels is called late-onset hypogonadism or age-related low testosterone.

Typically, male menopause occurs between the ages of 40 and 55, although it can happen earlier or later for some individuals. The terms ‘androgen deficiency,’ ‘late-onset hypogonadism,’ and ‘testosterone deficiency’ refer to the same set of symptoms. Symptoms can include weariness, sleeplessness, mood swings, and more. Fertility may also be impacted.

Things you must keep in mind if you are approaching male menopause:

1. Understand the concept of male menopause

Educate yourself about the symptoms and changes associated with male menopause to better prepare for what may lie ahead.

2. Healthy lifestyle choices

Regular exercise, a balanced diet, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption and quitting smoking can help promote general well-being and potentially reduce the severity of symptoms.

3. Monitor your hormone levels

Understanding your baseline testosterone levels can help you identify any significant changes as you age, allowing for early intervention if necessary.

4. Mental well-being

Understand that hormonal fluctuations can affect your emotional state, so it’s important to engage in stress management techniques like meditation, seeking support from loved ones, or even therapy if needed.

5. Stay sexually active

Keep a healthy and fulfilling sexual life by maintaining good communication with your partner about any changes you may experience.

Also Read: Know how to prevent yeast infections after sex

6. Educate yourself about symptoms

Familiarise yourself with the symptoms associated with male menopause, such as decreased libido, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, and decreased muscle mass. Understanding these potential changes can help you recognise if and when they occur.

7. Open communication

Discuss your concerns and experiences with male friends who may have already gone through or are going through male menopause.

8. Regular health check-ups

Visit your doctor regularly for overall health check-ups. Early detection and management of any health issues can significantly improve your well-being.

9. Explore hormone replacement therapy

If you experience severe symptoms that negatively impact your quality of life, discuss hormone replacement therapy (HRT) options with a healthcare professional.

10. Embrace self-care practices

Prioritise self-care during the transitional period of male menopause. This may include engaging in activities you enjoy, setting aside time for relaxation, practicing mindfulness, and seeking support from loved ones to maintain emotional well-being.