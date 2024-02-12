Modi sets target of over 370 seats for BJP in LS elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the BJP would secure over 370 seats independently in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized that achieving this target would entail adding 370 new votes to the party’s best-ever vote tally on each polling booth.

Notably, prominent opposition leaders have also acknowledged the potential for the NDA to secure over 400 seats in the forthcoming polls. Modi highlighted the importance of identifying the BJP’s best performance on every polling booth over the past three elections as a crucial step towards realizing the goal of securing 370-plus seats independently.

Addressing the Vishal Adivasi Mahakumbh in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, Modi underscored the necessity of reaching out to every voter, educating them about government schemes, and emphasizing the benefits these initiatives have brought. He encouraged party workers to assure voters that the benefits of schemes would extend to them once Modi’s government returns to power. Ahead of his address, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth over Rs 7,500 crore in the region, including initiatives aimed at enhancing education and providing essential services like drinking water to tribal communities.