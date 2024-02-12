Nagaland Board Exams to Host Over 60,000 Students

More than 60,000 students are set to take the Class 10-12 board exams across 68 centers in Nagaland starting Monday, officials confirmed. The examinations are scheduled to run until March 6. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy CM Y Patton extended their best wishes to the students, urging them to remain focused, confident, and give their utmost effort. Rio emphasized the importance of dedication and good health, while Patton highlighted the broader perspective of success beyond just academic achievements, emphasizing personal growth and learning.

Additionally, various tribal student organizations, including the Naga Students’ Federation and Eastern Nagaland Students’ Federation, have also extended their well wishes to the students appearing for the board exams. Their messages encourage students to approach the exams with confidence and a clear mind, emphasizing that success is not solely measured by marks but also by the journey of development and overcoming challenges.