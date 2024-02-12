Net profit of National Stock Exchange surge by 8%

Mumbai: The consolidated net profit of National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported an 8% jump. The consolidated net profit of NSE stood at Rs 1,975 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year.

NSE’s consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 3,517 crore for the quarter, a surge of 25% year-on-year. Apart from trading, total revenue was also supported by other revenue lines, including listing, index services, data services and co-location facility.

During the first nine months of FY24, NSE contributed Rs 28,131 crore to the exchequer, which comprised STT (Securities Transaction Tax) of Rs 23,137 crore, income tax (Rs 1,490 crore), stamp duty (Rs 1,456 crore), GST (Rs 1,257 crore) and Sebi charges (Rs 791 crore).On trading volumes front, cash markets recorded an average daily traded volumes (ADTVs) of Rs 80,512 crore, a growth of 50% YoY.