New ad featuring Ranveer Singh and popular adult film actor Johnny Sins takes the internet by storm

Forget Super Bowl commercials, because a fresh advertisement starring Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh and renowned adult film actor Johnny Sins has captured the internet’s attention, offering a distinctive and culturally inspired approach to promoting men’s sexual health.

The advertisement presents a humorous parody of traditional Indian soap operas, complete with all the exaggerated drama typically associated with a family dispute in a joint household. Dressed in traditional attire, the entire cast, including Ranveer and Johnny, fully immerse themselves in the melodramatic scenario.

In this commercial, Johnny is attired in a blue kurta accentuated by a golden jacket, while Ranveer opts for a maroon kurta ensemble and showcases long hair.