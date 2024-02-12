New trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes makes its debut at Super Bowl

Fans of the beloved Planet of the Apes series were treated to an exciting preview during Sunday’s Super Bowl, with the debut of a new trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Scheduled to hit theaters on May 10th, this latest installment promises to continue the enthralling saga that has captured the hearts of audiences for generations.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set nearly three centuries after the events depicted in the previous film, War for the Planet of the Apes, which premiered in 2017. In this futuristic landscape, a fresh ape leader named Proximus Caesar, portrayed by Kevin Durand, has ascended to power by exploiting the teachings of Caesar to dominate other ape factions. However, he has concealed the truth regarding humanity’s pivotal role in the apes’ rise as the dominant species.

Human civilization has regressed to a primitive state, yet amidst this chaos emerges a young human, played by Freya Allan, who exhibits extraordinary intelligence. Concurrently, a youthful chimpanzee named Noa uncovers Proximus’ deceitful machinations and resolves to challenge his oppressive reign. Thus unfolds a compelling race against time to uncover the truth and potentially salvage what remains of both ape and human societies.