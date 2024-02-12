Powerful earthquake hits Philippine Sea

Manila: A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the eastern Philippine sea on Monday. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE, the earthquake occurred ata depth of 286.1km.

Earlier on Saturday, a powerful earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Mindanao, Philippines. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

Also Read: Hug Day 2024: Different types of hugs and their meanings

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.