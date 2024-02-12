Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit UAE for two days, will inaugurate 1st Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi: Details

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to the UAE. Narendra Modi will be in the UAE on February 13 and 14.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s seventh visit to the UAE since 2015, which was the first visit by an Indian prime minister in 34 years. This is his third visit to the UAE in the last eight months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Modi will also meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

On Tuesday evening, Modi will address more than 60,000 Indian expatriate community members during the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, the Indian PM will first participate in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai. He will deliver a keynote address at the summit where India, Turkey, and Qatar are the ‘guests of honour’ countries.

Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Mureikha on Wednesday evening. This is the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates. In 2015, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land to construct the temple.