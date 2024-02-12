Rahul Gandhi’s Nationwide Unity Journey to Exclude Western UP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has decided to shorten his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh by excluding the western region of the state, saving five days from the schedule, as per state party chief Ajay Rai. This decision comes amidst concerns over the upcoming board exams and recent speculations regarding the Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) potential alliance with the BJP following the conferral of Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

While there are murmurs about RLD chief Jayant Singh’s inclination towards the BJP, Rai clarified that the alteration in the yatra’s route is primarily due to the board exams and not influenced by political developments. Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, will embark on the UP chapter of the yatra, which will kick off from Varanasi on February 16 and traverse through several key constituencies, including Amethi and Raebareli.

Despite the changes in the yatra’s itinerary, the Congress aims to make significant political statements, particularly in Sonia Gandhi’s stronghold Raebareli. With SP president Akhilesh Yadav expected to join the yatra in Raebareli on February 20, there’s anticipation about the strategic implications of his participation, aligning with the SP’s agenda for social justice and communal harmony. The altered schedule reflects Rahul Gandhi’s sensitivity to public concerns, exemplified by his prioritization of public welfare over political endeavors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and educational priorities like board exams.