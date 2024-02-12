Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on February 12. As per market experts, heavy selling across the sectors barring IT and pharma is the main reason for this decline.

At close, BSE Sensex was down 523 points or 0.73 percent at 71,072.49. NSE Nifty ended at 21,616, down 166.50 points or 0.76 percent.

Also Read: India’s net direct tax collection touch Rs 15.60 lakh crore

About 791 shares advanced, 2618 shares declined, and 66 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals, Wipro, Divis Labs and HCL Technologies. Top losers included Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, ONGC and NTPC.

On the sectoral front, FMCG, PSU Bank, capital goods, metal, oil & gas, power and realty down 1-4 percent each, while healthcare and IT indices ended in the green. BSE midcap index fell 2.6 percent and smallcap index shed 3 percent.