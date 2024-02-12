Strandja Memorial Boxing: India’s Amit Panghal and Sachin Siwach bag gold medals

Sofia: In Boxing, India’s Amit Panghal and Sachin Siwach bagged gold medal at Strandja Memorial tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. World Championship silver medallist, Amit Panghal defeated Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbay in the men’s flyweight final by ‘5-0’. Panghal had clinched the bronze medal in 2017 while winning back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.

Sachin Siwach defeated Uzbekistan’s Shakhzod Muzafarov by ‘5-0’ in men’s 57kg category. However, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg) and Rajat (67kg) settled for silver medals after going down in their respective bouts.

National champion Arundhati Choudhary went down 1-4 to reigning world champion Liu Yang of China in the 66kg final. Nikhat Zareen went down to Sabina Bobokulova of Uzbekistan in the women’s light flyweight finals. Barun Singh Shagolshem lost to Khodzhiev Anvarzhan of Kyrgyzstan. Rajat went down to Bekhbauov Dulat of Kazakhstan.

The Strandja Memorial is one of Europe’s oldest boxing competitions and is witnessing the participation of over 300 pugilists from 30 countries.