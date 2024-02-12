Study warns New JN.1 COVID Variant Defies Immunity

A recent study has revealed that the JN.1 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is highly transmissible and exhibits resistance to immunity, posing a significant threat to public health. Researchers from The University of Tokyo analyzed genomic surveillance data from France, the UK, and Spain, highlighting the variant’s distinctive genetic characteristics and increased infectivity, driven by over 30 spike protein mutations, including the notable Leu455Ser mutation. Published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, the study underscores the urgent need for strategies to address the variant’s potential to become the dominant lineage globally.

The reproductive number of JN.1 was found to surpass that of other variants in the studied countries, indicating its potential for global dominance. By November 2023, JN.1 had surpassed the HK.3 variant in France and Spain, marking a significant shift in the landscape of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Of particular concern is JN.1’s ability to spread easily and evade immunity. Initial experiments revealed that while rodents infected with or vaccinated against other variants showed effective neutralization against JN.1, breakthrough infections in humans demonstrated JN.1’s resistance to immunity, especially against the XBB.1.5 vaccine, making it one of the most immune-evading variants discovered to date. This emphasizes the critical need for ongoing vigilance in monitoring and understanding the evolving landscape of SARS-CoV-2 variants.