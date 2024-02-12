Survey: 86% of Americans think Biden is too old for another term

An overwhelming majority of individuals in the United States believe that President Joe Biden is too advanced in age to serve another term as president. As per a poll conducted by ABC News and Ipsos and published on Sunday, 86 percent of Americans, including 59 percent who opine that both Biden, aged 81, and former president Donald Trump, aged 77, are unfit for the presidency due to their age. Additionally, 27 percent of respondents believe that Biden is too old to pursue another presidential term.

The survey findings also indicate that 62 percent of Americans hold the view that Trump is too old to fulfill the duties of the presidency. Both Biden, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican, are the respective candidates for their parties in the forthcoming election. Concerns surrounding their advanced age have escalated in recent months.

A previous poll conducted by the network in September of the previous year demonstrated that 74 percent of respondents believed Biden was too elderly to undertake another presidential term, while 49 percent held the same belief regarding Trump.

This survey coincides with the release of a 388-page report by a special counsel of the US Department of Justice (DoJ), which investigated Biden’s handling of classified documents following his tenure as vice president in 2017. The report concluded that Biden deliberately retained and disclosed classified materials post-vice presidency, including documents related to military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, matters of national security, and foreign policy involving sensitive intelligence sources and methods.

Nevertheless, Biden will not face criminal charges, as DoJ policy precludes the prosecution of a sitting president. The report also highlighted Biden’s “significantly limited” and “poor memory” on multiple occasions. In response, the 81-year-old expressed frustration, asserting that his “memory was fine.”