The first trailer of the much-awaited Deadpool 3 dropped at the Super Bowl LVIII

During the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, fans were treated to the highly anticipated first trailer for Deadpool 3, and it’s filled with all the expected humor and excitement. Alongside the trailer debut, the makers unveiled the official title of the third installment: Deadpool and Wolverine.

This film also marks Deadpool’s introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The trailer features Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the irreverent and foul-mouthed superhero, Deadpool, while also teasing the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. It’s worth noting that Wolverine met his demise in the 2017 film Logan.

The Deadpool 3 trailer begins with Wade Wilson enjoying his birthday celebrations with his friends, only to be unexpectedly abducted from his home by the Time Variance Authority, the organization responsible for overseeing the multiverse within the MCU.

In typical Deadpool fashion, the trailer is packed with the character’s trademark violence, R-rated humor, and irreverent wit. Wade, now referring to himself as “Marvel Jesus,” exudes his usual energy as he takes on adversaries with gusto. Towards the end of the clip, viewers catch a brief glimpse of Wolverine, though only from behind.

As Deadpool addresses his unseen companion, presumed to be Wolverine, he humorously implores, “Don’t just stand there, you ape. Give me a hand,” hinting at the dynamic between the two characters in the film. It’s likely that Deadpool and Wolverine will be portrayed as allies and friends in this installment.

Overall, the Deadpool 3 trailer promises fans another exhilarating and humor-filled adventure with their favorite unconventional superhero duo.