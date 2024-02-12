The United Arab Emirates wakes up to heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) awoke to significant rainfall, thunder, and lightning early Monday (Feb 12), with more severe weather anticipated for Tuesday. Reports indicate that heavy rainfall was observed in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. According to Gulf News, certain areas of Al Khaimah and Fujairah experienced the formation of rainwater streams in valleys.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red and amber alert, cautioning of persistent wet conditions until Monday evening. This weather shift is unanticipated for the UAE.

Here are the latest updates:

– An NCM official informed Gulf News that rainfall occurred across the country on Monday, noting that the intensity of showers would diminish by noon. The official stated, “There is a chance of light scattered rainfall in some northern and eastern parts of the country tomorrow.”

– Government authorities have issued various orange and yellow warnings for heavy rainfall and strong winds. A report by crisis24 also forecasts dust storms.

– The government has advised remote work for both the private and public sectors, along with online classes for schools.