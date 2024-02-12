The youngest daughter of Sylvester Stallone makes a dazzling debut at New York Fashion Week

Scarlet Stallone, the youngest offspring of Hollywood legends Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, made a stunning entrance into the limelight at New York Fashion Week. She graced the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger show on Friday evening at Grand Central Station, with her family present to lend their support. At just 21 years old, Scarlet exhibited poise and elegance, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion industry.

Clad in a dark peacoat layered over a striped sweater and complemented by a pleated miniskirt, Scarlet exuded confidence as she strode down the runway. She accessorized her ensemble with a Tommy Hilfiger striped beanie and eye-catching python-print boots, capturing the attention of spectators and earning accolades from her beaming father.

Taking to social media to share snapshots from the event, Scarlet expressed her gratitude, stating, “Last night was so much fun & I couldn’t be more grateful, thank you.” Sylvester Stallone, aged 77, conveyed his immense pride in his daughter’s achievement following the show. In an interview with Fashion Network, he remarked, “What can I tell you, I am a very proud father.”

Scarlet’s older sisters, Sophia and Sistine, also took to social media to commemorate her milestone. Sistine, aged 25, posted a video of Scarlet confidently striding down the catwalk on her Instagram Story, while Sophia, aged 27, offered words of encouragement and support. “Go Scarlet, Go!!!!!!” Sophia exclaimed in her post.