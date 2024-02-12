Traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police ahead of farmers’ protest

Ahead of the scheduled farmers’ protest, Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory, informing commuters about vehicle movement restrictions at three borders of the national capital. The protest, planned for February 13, is being organized by various farmer associations primarily from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, demanding a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their agricultural produce. The advisory states that starting Monday, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented for commercial vehicles, with further restrictions at Singhu Border scheduled for Tuesday, affecting all types of vehicles.

The advisory outlines specific routes for interstate buses and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) intending to travel towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, and other areas via NH-44, suggesting alternate roads to bypass protest-affected areas. Similarly, cars and light goods vehicles (LGVs) are provided with alternative routes to reach destinations such as Sonipat and Bahadurgarh. For those heading towards Ghaziabad through Gazipur border, alternative roads are suggested to avoid disruptions caused by the protest, with similar guidance provided for vehicles traveling towards Bahadurgarh and Rohtak via Rohtak Road.

Delhi Police also advises motorists coming from Punjabi Bagh, outlining a route to reach Bahadurgarh, and offers alternatives for vehicles traveling towards Bahadurgarh and Rohtak via Rohtak Road, ensuring minimal disruption due to the anticipated protest. These measures aim to mitigate traffic congestion and ensure the safety of commuters amidst the planned demonstration.